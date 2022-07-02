Students and staff with the 89B Ammunition Supply Course conduct sling-load training at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Ammunition Supply Course, taught by Regional Training Site-Maintenance staff at Fort McCoy, is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty. The sling-load training is one of the last major training events during the course. A sling load is used to transport munitions to remote locations or to expedite shipments in hostile locations. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 22:16 Photo ID: 7039787 VIRIN: 220207-A-OK556-953 Resolution: 4008x3006 Size: 4.3 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers become new ’89-Bravos’ in course taught at Fort McCoy [Image 48 of 48], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.