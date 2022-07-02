Real Time Monitoring at Red Hill Well

AIEA, Hawaii (Feb. 7, 2022) – A Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor provides real time monitoring of water samples at Red Hill Well in support of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s (JBPHH) water restoration efforts. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James Mullen)

