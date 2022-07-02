Coast Guard icebreaker medevacs woman from icebound Mackinac Island

Crewmembers from Coast Guard Cutter Katmai Bay and emergency workers embark a patient being medevaced from Mackinac Island, Mich. February 7, 2022. The ship diverted from its icebreaking mission on the St. Marys RIver to take on the case. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

