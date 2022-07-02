Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard icebreaker medevacs woman from icebound Mackinac Island

    MACKINAC ISLAND, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    Crewmembers from Coast Guard Cutter Katmai Bay and emergency workers embark a patient being medevaced from Mackinac Island, Mich. February 7, 2022. The ship diverted from its icebreaking mission on the St. Marys RIver to take on the case. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 19:34
    Photo ID: 7039688
    VIRIN: 220207-G-ZZ999-001
    Resolution: 1000x750
    Size: 544.04 KB
    Location: MACKINAC ISLAND, MI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    medevac
    SAR
    icebreaking
    Sector Sault Ste. Marie
    Mackinac Island
    Katmai Bay

