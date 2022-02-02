V1/3 Charlie Company Crew-Served Weapons and Rockets Live-Fire Range

A U.S. Marine with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, fires an M2A1 machine gun mounted on a Joint Light Tactical Vehicle during a live-fire range on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2022. 1/3 executed a crew served weapons and rocket sustainment range to maintain readiness for expeditionary operations in contested environments. 1/3 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Micha Pierce)

