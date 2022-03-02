Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V1/3 Charlie Company Crew-Served Weapons and Rockets Live-Fire Range [Image 22 of 23]

    V1/3 Charlie Company Crew-Served Weapons and Rockets Live-Fire Range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.03.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Micha Pierce 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, fire a Mk 153 Shoulder-Launched Multipurpose Assault Weapon during a live-fire range on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 3, 2022. 1/3 executed a crew served weapons and rocket sustainment range to maintain readiness for expeditionary operations in contested environments. 1/3 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Micha Pierce)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 19:48
    Photo ID: 7039651
    VIRIN: 220203-M-MH051-1334
    Resolution: 6526x4351
    Size: 352.12 KB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V1/3 Charlie Company Crew-Served Weapons and Rockets Live-Fire Range [Image 23 of 23], by Sgt Micha Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    live-fire
    3d Marine Division
    Range 7
    1st Battalion 3d Marines

