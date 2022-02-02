U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jackson Cochrane, center, a rifleman with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, fires a Mark 19 40 mm grenade machine gun during a live-fire range on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2022. 1/3 executed a crew served weapons and rocket sustainment range to maintain readiness for expeditionary operations in contested environments. 1/3 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Micha Pierce)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 19:48
|Photo ID:
|7039644
|VIRIN:
|220202-M-MH051-1084
|Resolution:
|6142x4095
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, V1/3 Charlie Company Crew-Served Weapons and Rockets Live-Fire Range [Image 23 of 23], by Sgt Micha Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
