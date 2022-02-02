Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    V1/3 Charlie Company Crew-Served Weapons and Rockets Live-Fire Range [Image 7 of 23]

    V1/3 Charlie Company Crew-Served Weapons and Rockets Live-Fire Range

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.02.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Micha Pierce 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division, apply lubricant to the bolt system of an M2A1 machine gun during a live-fire range on Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2022. 1/3 executed a crew served weapons and rocket sustainment range to maintain readiness for expeditionary operations in contested environments. 1/3 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines as a part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Micha Pierce)

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 19:49
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Japan
    Okinawa
    live-fire
    3d Marine Division
    Range 7
    1st Battalion 3d Marines

