    688th Cyberspace Wingman breaks barriers, inspires women in STEM

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Nadine Wiley De Moura 

    688th Cyberspace Wing

    Throughout the month of February, as part of the 688th Cyberspace Wing’s celebration of Black/African American History Month we will be highlighting the accomplishments and contributions of past service members and Wingman that are currently serving and trailblazing in our ranks.

    Today, we recognize, U.S. Air Force Maj. Temesha Christensen, Director of Operations, 690th Cyberspace Control Squadron. Christensen was hand selected to brief the Secretary of the Air Force and the Chief of Staff of the Air Force along with other distinguished visitors on Air Force Information Network (AFIN) and the enterprise services provided by the 688th Cyberspace Wing, Feb. 2, 2022 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

    Christensen enlisted in the U.S Air Force in 1997 and was selected for the Airman Scholarship Commissioning Program as a junior non-commissioned officer. She commissioned in 2007 through the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps. Most recently, she was selected as the 690th Cyberspace Operations Group, Field Grade Officer of the Year for 2021.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 688th Cyberspace Wingman breaks barriers, inspires women in STEM, by Nadine Wiley De Moura, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    texas
    air force
    BHM
    womeninstem
    688CW
    africanamericanhistorymonth

