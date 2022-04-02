Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief’s promotion [Image 8 of 9]

    Chief’s promotion

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Gragg is promoted to Chief, February 4, 2022, during a ceremony at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center on McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base in East Tennessee. Chief Gragg leads the TEC University division. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 15:13
    Photo ID: 7039198
    VIRIN: 220204-Z-SM234-016
    Resolution: 4200x3000
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief’s promotion [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    promotion
    ANG
    USAF
    TEC-U
    Christopher Gragg

