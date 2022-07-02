Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bradley airfield management named best in Air National Guard [Image 2 of 2]

    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Winnie Dion, left, Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Lenzi, Staff Sgt. Jordan Knightly, and Tech. Sgt. Robert Turgeon, 103d Operations Support Squadron airfield management team, at the operations desk at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Conn., Feb. 7, 2022. The airfield management team was named Ronald B. McCarthy Airfield Management Facility of the Year as part of the Air National Guard’s 2021 Airfield Management Operations Awards, and Dion and Lenzi were named Airfield Management Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bradley airfield management named best in Air National Guard [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Airfield Management
    103rd Airlift Wing
    Connecticut Air National Guard
    103rd Operations Support Squadron

