U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Winnie Dion, left, Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Lenzi, Staff Sgt. Jordan Knightly, and Tech. Sgt. Robert Turgeon, 103d Operations Support Squadron airfield management team, at the operations desk at Bradley Air National Guard Base in East Granby, Conn., Feb. 7, 2022. The airfield management team was named Ronald B. McCarthy Airfield Management Facility of the Year as part of the Air National Guard’s 2021 Airfield Management Operations Awards, and Dion and Lenzi were named Airfield Management Senior Noncommissioned Officer of the Year and Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, respectively. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 15:09 Photo ID: 7039191 VIRIN: 220207-Z-DY403-006 Resolution: 4701x3526 Size: 1.67 MB Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bradley airfield management named best in Air National Guard [Image 2 of 2], by 2nd Lt. Steven Tucker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.