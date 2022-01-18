The U.S. Navy, in coordination with the Interagency Drinking Water System Team (IDWST), have completed their review of and validated distribution system and residential/building testing results for Red Hill Housing (Zone I1). The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Thomas)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 15:02 Photo ID: 7039153 VIRIN: 220118-N-FD567-1051 Resolution: 1789x1193 Size: 537.24 KB Location: HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Red Hill Housing (Zone I1) Testing Results Submitted to Hawaii Department of Health, by SN Chris Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.