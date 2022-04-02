Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Security Forces Conducts Active Shooter Drill at USNA [Image 4 of 4]

    Navy Security Forces Conducts Active Shooter Drill at USNA

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Bonaparte Jr. 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 4, 2022) - Security forces personnel respond to a simulated threat during an active shooter training exercise held at the U.S. Naval Academy. The training exercise was completed as part of Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain, which is an annual anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to challenge the response and capabilities of Navy security forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Bonaparte Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 14:30
    Photo ID: 7039091
    VIRIN: 220204-N-SM112-1091
    Resolution: 5037x3358
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Security Forces Conducts Active Shooter Drill at USNA [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Thomas Bonaparte Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Security Forces Conducts Active Shooter Drill at USNA
    Navy Security Forces Conducts Active Shooter Drill at USNA
    Navy Security Forces Conducts Active Shooter Drill at USNA
    Navy Security Forces Conducts Active Shooter Drill at USNA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USNA
    Citadel Shield
    exercise
    active shooter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT