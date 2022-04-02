ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Feb. 4, 2022) - Security forces personnel respond to a simulated threat during an active shooter training exercise held at the U.S. Naval Academy. The training exercise was completed as part of Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain, which is an annual anti-terrorism and force protection exercise designed to challenge the response and capabilities of Navy security forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas Bonaparte Jr.)
This work, Navy Security Forces Conducts Active Shooter Drill at USNA [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Thomas Bonaparte Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
