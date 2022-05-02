USS Billings Conducts DLQs with JTF-B Army UH-60 Black Hawks

220205-N-GF955-2139

CARIBBEAN SEA (Feb. 5, 2022) Mineman 2nd Class Victor Monsivais, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), prepares to chock and chain an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-Bravo), stationed in Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, during deck landing qualifications (DLQs), Feb. 5, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

