    USS Billings Conducts DLQs with JTF-B Army UH-60 Black Hawks [Image 7 of 12]

    USS Billings Conducts DLQs with JTF-B Army UH-60 Black Hawks

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Lau 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220205-N-GF955-2071
    CARIBBEAN SEA (Feb. 5, 2022) Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-Bravo), stationed in Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, swap pilots of a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during deck landing qualifications (DLQs), Feb. 5, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.05.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 13:33
    Photo ID: 7038880
    VIRIN: 220205-N-GF955-2071
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Billings Conducts DLQs with JTF-B Army UH-60 Black Hawks [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black Hawk
    US Southern Command
    JTF-B
    DLQ
    USNAVSO
    US Fourth Fleet

