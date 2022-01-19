The 310th Fighter Squadron’s newly painted F-16 Fighting Falcon is towed to the flight line Jan. 19, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Structural maintainers applied a paint scheme to match that of the World War II era 310th Fighter Squadron’s “Passionate Patsy” Republic P-47 Thunderbolt in celebration of the Air Education and Training Command’s 80th anniversary. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Busby)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 11:53
|Photo ID:
|7038726
|VIRIN:
|220119-F-QK476-0160
|Resolution:
|4288x3063
|Size:
|987.36 KB
|Location:
|LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Luke F-16 gets heritage paint in celebration of AETC’s 80th Anniversary [Image 4 of 4], by SrA David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
