Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Charlie Mike -- We are Rendering Assistance

    Charlie Mike -- We are Rendering Assistance

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Photo by BUMED PAO 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    In November 2021, we shifted our colors to reflect our active mission of “Rendering Assistance” to our warfighters. We are keeping them in the Fight and ensuring they are operationally ready for that next mission. In Semaphore, Rendering Assistance is communicated by an Answer Pennant and two Flags -- “Charlie” and “Mike.” Image designed by Mr. Gary Corpuz and Mr. Tim Mazurek.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 09:22
    Photo ID: 7038653
    VIRIN: 220207-N-N1526-1001
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 105.94 KB
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Mike -- We are Rendering Assistance, by BUMED PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Department of the Navy

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    NavyMedicine
    semaphore
    Charlie Mike

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT