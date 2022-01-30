Staff Sgt. Jason Bauder of the Golden Knights focuses on the target during winter training at Homestead air reserve base January 30, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Brock)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 09:48
|Photo ID:
|7038638
|VIRIN:
|220130-A-VJ705-254
|Resolution:
|6718x4479
|Size:
|20.02 MB
|Location:
|HOMESTEAD, FL, US
This work, U.S Army Parachute Team, by SSG Charles Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
