    U.S Army Parachute Team

    HOMESTEAD, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.30.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Brock 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Staff Sgt. Jason Bauder of the Golden Knights focuses on the target during winter training at Homestead air reserve base January 30, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Brock)

    Date Taken: 01.30.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 09:48
    Photo ID: 7038638
    VIRIN: 220130-A-VJ705-254
    Resolution: 6718x4479
    Size: 20.02 MB
    Location: HOMESTEAD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S Army Parachute Team, by SSG Charles Brock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Golden Knights
    army

