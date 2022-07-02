IMX22 Operations Center

22020207-N-CR519-1023 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 07, 2022) U.S. Navy and German Navy counterparts review briefing materials from the operations center floor of International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022. IMX/CE 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Helen Brown)

