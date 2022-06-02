Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMX22 Pre-Sail Conference Berenice [Image 2 of 4]

    IMX22 Pre-Sail Conference Berenice

    BERENICE, EGYPT

    02.06.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220206-N-UP745-2163 BERENICE, Egypt (Feb. 06, 2022) Lt. Robert Burgess stands watch on the bridge wing aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) while moored in Egypt’s Berenice Naval Base during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022, Feb. 06. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5TH FLEET
    NAVCENT
    USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109)
    IMX22

