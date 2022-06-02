IMX22 Pre-Sail Conference Berenice

220206-N-UP745-1119 BERENICE, Egypt (Feb. 06, 2022) Guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) moors in Egypt’s Berenice Naval Base during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022, Feb. 06. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

