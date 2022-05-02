'Spears Ready' Soldiers test expeditionary capability

Capt. Casey P. McHale, commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, addresses his Soldiers during a training exercise at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Feb. 5, 2022. The Soldiers executed a tactical action center displacement to test the expeditionary capability of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.

Date Taken: 02.05.2022
Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW