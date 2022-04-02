1st Lt. Kenyata K. Coleman, an operations officer with the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command ground guides a Humvee during a training exercise at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Feb. 4, 2022. The Soldiers executed a tactical action center displacement to test the expeditionary capability of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 08:04 Photo ID: 7038533 VIRIN: 220204-A-RV385-870 Resolution: 5052x3608 Size: 9.62 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 'Spears Ready' Soldiers test expeditionary capability [Image 21 of 21], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.