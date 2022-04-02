Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'Spears Ready' Soldiers test expeditionary capability [Image 16 of 21]

    'Spears Ready' Soldiers test expeditionary capability

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Sgt. Sonia S. Smith and Spc. Darius J. Green construct an entry control point during a training exercise at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Feb. 4, 2022. The Soldiers, assigned to the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, executed a tactical action center displacement to test the expeditionary capability of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.

