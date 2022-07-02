Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Conducts Formation Excersise [Image 3 of 3]

    USS America Conducts Formation Excersise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    Philippine Sea (Feb. 7, 2022) Ships of the America and Essex Amphibious Ready Groups, and Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, sail in formation with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force during exercise Noble Fusion. From left to right: guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53) and the guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts Formation Excersise [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS America (LHA 6)
    Exercise Noble Fusion

