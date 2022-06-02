Vice Adm. Brad Cooper visits Alexandria

220206-N-OC333-1252 ALEXANDRIA, Egypt (Feb. 6, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, walks with Egyptian Navy Rear Adm. Ashraf Ibrahim Atwa Megahed, commander in chief of the Egyptian Navy, and other naval leaders aboard Egyptian Navy frigate ENS Al-Galala (FFG 1002) in Alexandria, Egypt, Feb. 6. While in Alexandria, Cooper met with Egyptian Navy leaders, reflecting strong ties between the Egyptian Navy and U.S. 5th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

