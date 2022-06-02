Vice Adm. Brad Cooper visits Alexandria

220206-N-OC333-1148 ALEXANDRIA, Egypt (Feb. 6, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, right, tours the Egyptian Navy amphibious assault ship ENS Gamal Abdel Nasser (L1010) in Alexandria, Egypt, Feb. 6. While in Alexandria, Cooper met with Egyptian Navy leaders, reflecting strong ties between the Egyptian Navy and U.S. 5th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

