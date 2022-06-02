220206-N-OC333-1021 ALEXANDRIA, Egypt (Feb. 6, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, arrives at the Egyptian Navy headquarters with Egyptian Navy Rear Adm. Ashraf Ibrahim Atwa Megahed, commander in chief of the Egyptian Navy, in Alexandria, Egypt, Feb. 6. While in Alexandria, Cooper met with Egyptian Navy leaders, reflecting strong ties between the Egyptian Navy and U.S. 5th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2022 Date Posted: 02.07.2022 04:45 Photo ID: 7038327 VIRIN: 220206-N-OC333-1021 Resolution: 5168x3439 Size: 956.7 KB Location: ALEXANDRIA, EG Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vice Adm. Brad Cooper visits Alexandria [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.