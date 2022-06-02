220206-N-OC333-1038 ALEXANDRIA, Egypt (Feb. 6, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, greets Egyptian Navy leaders at the Egyptian Navy headquarters in Alexandria, Egypt, Feb. 6. While in Alexandria, Cooper met with Egyptian Navy leaders, reflecting strong ties between the Egyptian Navy and U.S. 5th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 04:45
|Photo ID:
|7038325
|VIRIN:
|220206-N-OC333-1038
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|831.87 KB
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, EG
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice Adm. Brad Cooper visits Alexandria [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
