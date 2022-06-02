Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice Adm. Brad Cooper visits Alexandria [Image 2 of 8]

    Vice Adm. Brad Cooper visits Alexandria

    ALEXANDRIA, EGYPT

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220206-N-OC333-1038 ALEXANDRIA, Egypt (Feb. 6, 2022) Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, greets Egyptian Navy leaders at the Egyptian Navy headquarters in Alexandria, Egypt, Feb. 6. While in Alexandria, Cooper met with Egyptian Navy leaders, reflecting strong ties between the Egyptian Navy and U.S. 5th Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Mark Thomas Mahmod)

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    NAVCENT

