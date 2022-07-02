220207-N-NO146-1002
NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Feb. 7, 2022) Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and U.S. armed forces conduct visit, board, search and seizure training at the U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia Maritime Engagement Team training facility onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Feb. 7. IMX/CE 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 04:01
|Photo ID:
|7038323
|VIRIN:
|220207-N-NO146-1001
|Resolution:
|2748x2061
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IMX/CE22 Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Training, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT