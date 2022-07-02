Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMX/CE22 Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Training

    IMX/CE22 Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Training

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.07.2022

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220207-N-NO146-1002
    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Feb. 7, 2022) Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and U.S. armed forces conduct visit, board, search and seizure training at the U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia Maritime Engagement Team training facility onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Feb. 7. IMX/CE 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 04:01
    Photo ID: 7038323
    VIRIN: 220207-N-NO146-1001
    Resolution: 2748x2061
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMX/CE22 Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Training, by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    centcom
    navcent
    5th fleet
    fifth fleet
    imx22
    imx/ce22

