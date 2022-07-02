IMX/CE22 Visit, Board, Search and Seizure Training

220207-N-NO146-1002

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (Feb. 7, 2022) Bahrain, United Arab Emirates and U.S. armed forces conduct visit, board, search and seizure training at the U.S. Coast Guard Patrol Forces Southwest Asia Maritime Engagement Team training facility onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Feb. 7. IMX/CE 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo)

