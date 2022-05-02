C-5M Super Galaxy arrives onboard NAF Atsugi

220205-N-VI040-1075 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 5, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Christopher Settle, from Columbus, Ind., directs a U.S. Air Force C-5M Super Galaxy, assigned to the “Mulies” of the 22nd Airlift Squadron after landing onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan Feb. 5, 2022. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

