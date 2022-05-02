Tech. Sgt. Adis Sisic, 124th Security Forces Squadron, trains members of the 124th Medical Group on light machine gun tactics and procedures while participating in a wing focus exercise at Gowen Field in Boise, ID, Feb. 4-6, 2022. The WFE consisted of multiple scenarios where members were met with different alarms requiring them to test their MOPP gear and respond to attacks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Bonnie Blakely)

Date Posted: 02.06.2022
Location: BOISE, ID, US
This work, 124th holds wing focus exercise [Image 11 of 11], by Capt. Bonnie Blakely