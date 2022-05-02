124th holds wing focus exercise

Members of the 124th Medical Group practice light machine gun tacics and procedures while participating in a wing focus exercise at Gowen Field in Boise, ID, Feb. 4-6, 2022. The WFE consisted of multiple scenarios where members were met with different alarms requiring them to test their MOPP gear and respond to attacks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Bonnie Blakely)

