    124th holds wing focus exercise [Image 6 of 11]

    124th holds wing focus exercise

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Capt. Bonnie Blakely 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Gowen Fire Department, respond to a simulated fire with simulated casualties while participating in a wing focus exercise at Gowen Field in Boise, ID, Feb. 4-6, 2022. The WFE consisted of multiple scenarios where members were met with different alarms requiring them to test their MOPP gear and respond to attacks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Capt. Bonnie Blakely)

    firefighters
    training
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Gowen Fire Department

