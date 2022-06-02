Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Dewey Participates in Exercise Noble Fusion [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Dewey Participates in Exercise Noble Fusion

    EAST CHINA SEA

    02.06.2022

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    220206-N-TR141-0004 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 6, 2022) Ensign Sofia Bliek, from Vernon, Connecticut, works on her conning officer watch qualification on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in support of Exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with carrier strike group, joint forces and allies in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

