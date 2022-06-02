220206-N-TR141-0004 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 6, 2022) Ensign Sofia Bliek, from Vernon, Connecticut, works on her conning officer watch qualification on the bridge aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in support of Exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with carrier strike group, joint forces and allies in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Benjamin Lewis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2022 Date Posted: 02.06.2022 18:25 Photo ID: 7037850 VIRIN: 220206-N-TR141-0004 Resolution: 4766x3177 Size: 948.21 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Dewey Participates in Exercise Noble Fusion [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.