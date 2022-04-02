Gowen Fire responds to WFE

Members of the 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Gowen Fire Department, respond to a simulated fire with simulated casualties while participating in a wing focus exercise at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, February 4-6, 2022. The WFE consisted of multiple scenarios where members were met with different alarms requiring them to test their MOPP gear and respond to attacks . (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)
