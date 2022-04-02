Members of the 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Gowen Fire Department, respond to a simulated fire with simulated casualties while participating in a wing focus exercise at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, February 4-6, 2022. The WFE consisted of multiple scenarios where members were met with different alarms requiring them to test their MOPP gear and respond to attacks . (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2022 Date Posted: 02.06.2022 17:40 Photo ID: 7037840 VIRIN: 220204-Z-YH478-0021 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 11.14 MB Location: ID, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gowen Fire responds to WFE [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.