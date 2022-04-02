Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gowen Fire responds to WFE

    Gowen Fire responds to WFE

    ID, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Gowen Fire Department, respond to a simulated fire with simulated casualties while participating in a wing focus exercise at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, February 4-6, 2022. The WFE consisted of multiple scenarios where members were met with different alarms requiring them to test their MOPP gear and respond to attacks . (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    This work, Gowen Fire responds to WFE, by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire fighters
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    gowen fire department

