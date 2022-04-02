Members of the 124th Fighter Wing participate in a Wing focus exercise at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, February 4-6, 2022. The WFE consisted of multiple scenarios where members were met with different alarms requiring them to test their MOPP gear. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2022 Date Posted: 02.06.2022 17:35 Photo ID: 7037828 VIRIN: 220204-Z-YH478-0013 Resolution: 4946x3291 Size: 9.53 MB Location: ID, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, IDANG's WFE [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.