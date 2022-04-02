Members of the 124th Fighter Wing participate in a Wing focus exercise at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, February 4-6, 2022. The WFE consisted of multiple scenarios where members were met with different alarms requiring them to test their MOPP gear. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2022 17:35
|Photo ID:
|7037827
|VIRIN:
|220204-Z-YH478-0014
|Resolution:
|3664x5507
|Size:
|11.16 MB
|Location:
|ID, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, IDANG's WFE [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
