124FW participates in ICTs during a WFE

Members of the 124th Fighter Wing participate in integrated combat turns during a Wing focus exercise at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, February 5, 2022. ICT operations included hot refueling from the 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s petroleum, oil and lubricant section, 124th Air Maintenance Squadron’s dedicated crew chiefs and armament systems Airmen, as well as 190th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

