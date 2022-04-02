Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    124FW participates in ICTs during a WFE [Image 6 of 12]

    124FW participates in ICTs during a WFE

    ID, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Members of the 124th Fighter Wing participate in integrated combat turns during a Wing focus exercise at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, February 5, 2022. ICT operations included hot refueling from the 124th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s petroleum, oil and lubricant section, 124th Air Maintenance Squadron’s dedicated crew chiefs and armament systems Airmen, as well as 190th Fighter Squadron A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 17:17
    Photo ID: 7037818
    VIRIN: 220204-Z-YH478-0008
    Resolution: 3924x2611
    Size: 3.28 MB
    Location: ID, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 124FW participates in ICTs during a WFE [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    124FW participates in ICTs during a WFE
    124FW participates in ICTs during a WFE
    124FW participates in ICTs during a WFE
    124FW participates in ICTs during a WFE
    124FW participates in ICTs during a WFE
    124FW participates in ICTs during a WFE
    124FW participates in ICTs during a WFE
    124FW participates in ICTs during a WFE
    124FW participates in ICTs during a WFE
    124FW participates in ICTs during a WFE
    124FW participates in ICTs during a WFE
    124FW participates in ICTs during a WFE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ICT
    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard
    Hot Refueling

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT