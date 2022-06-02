USS O'Kane Returns from Deployment

220206-N-OA516-015

SAN DIEGO (Feb. 6, 2022) –The guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) returns to homeport. O’Kane, a part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 6, following an independent deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleets in support of national tasking and to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

