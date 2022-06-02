Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS O'Kane Returns from Deployment [Image 2 of 2]

    USS O'Kane Returns from Deployment

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kevin Leitner 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    220206-N-OA516-015
    SAN DIEGO (Feb. 6, 2022) –The guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) returns to homeport. O’Kane, a part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 6, following an independent deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleets in support of national tasking and to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS O'Kane Returns from Deployment [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kevin Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS O&rsquo;Kane Returns Home from Deployment

    USS O'Kane
    C3F

