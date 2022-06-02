220206-N-OA516-038
SAN DIEGO (Feb. 6, 2022) –The guided-missile destroyer USS O’Kane (DDG 77) returns to homeport. O’Kane, a part of the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego, Feb. 6, following an independent deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleets in support of national tasking and to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kevin C. Leitner)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2022 13:55
|Photo ID:
|7037493
|VIRIN:
|220206-N-OA516-038
|Resolution:
|4289x2859
|Size:
|3.07 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS O'Kane Returns from Deployment [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Kevin Leitner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS O’Kane Returns Home from Deployment
