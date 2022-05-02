U.S. Air Force Reserve airmen from the 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, S.C., participate in core strength portion of the physical fitness assessment here, Feb. 5, 2022. According to new regulations, airmen have the choice between traditional sit-ups, cross-legged reverse crunches or planks for the core strength portion of the test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Haley D. Phillips)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2022 Date Posted: 02.06.2022 14:26 Photo ID: 7037466 VIRIN: 220205-F-MQ811-0043 Resolution: 5683x3781 Size: 12.25 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Physical Fitness Assessments Resume [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Haley Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.