U.S. Air Force Reserve airmen from the 315th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, S.C., participate in core strength portion of the physical fitness assessment here, Feb. 5, 2022. According to new regulations, airmen have the choice between traditional sit-ups, cross-legged reverse crunches or planks for the core strength portion of the test. (U.S. Air Force photo by Haley D. Phillips)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2022 14:26
|Photo ID:
|7037466
|VIRIN:
|220205-F-MQ811-0043
|Resolution:
|5683x3781
|Size:
|12.25 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Physical Fitness Assessments Resume [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Haley Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
