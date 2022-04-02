Spc. Seth Helms (left) and Sgt. Christopher Lamboy (right), Soldiers assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group, 60th Troop Command, North Carolina Army National Guard, finalize their uniforms for the appearance board during the Best Warrior Competition at Claude T. Bowers Military Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2022. The 60th TC’s BWC challenges Soldiers' knowledge of military operations, basic Army warrior tasks and physical fitness. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Pfc. Anthony Saunders / 382nd Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2022 Date Posted: 02.06.2022 10:58 Photo ID: 7037310 VIRIN: 220204-Z-AI212-1015 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 9.86 MB Location: RALEIGH, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers compete in 60th Troop Command 2022 Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Anthony Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.