Soldiers compete in 60th Troop Command 2022 Best Warrior Competition

Sgt. Christopher Lamboy, a Soldier assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group, 60th Troop Command, North Carolina Army National Guard, salutes the president of the panel during an appearance board at the Best Warrior Competition in the Claude T. Bowers Military Center, Raleigh, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2022. The 60th TC’s BWC challenges Soldiers knowledge of military operations, basic Army warrior tasks and physical fitness. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Pfc. Anthony Saunders / 382nd Public Affairs Detachment)

