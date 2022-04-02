Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers compete in 60th Troop Command 2022 Best Warrior Competition [Image 1 of 3]

    Soldiers compete in 60th Troop Command 2022 Best Warrior Competition

    RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Anthony Saunders 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Christopher Lamboy, a Soldier assigned to Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group, 60th Troop Command, North Carolina Army National Guard, salutes the president of the panel during an appearance board at the Best Warrior Competition in the Claude T. Bowers Military Center, Raleigh, North Carolina, Feb. 4, 2022. The 60th TC’s BWC challenges Soldiers knowledge of military operations, basic Army warrior tasks and physical fitness. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Pfc. Anthony Saunders / 382nd Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 10:58
    VIRIN: 220204-Z-AI212-1026
    Location: RALEIGH, NC, US 
    This work, Soldiers compete in 60th Troop Command 2022 Best Warrior Competition [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Anthony Saunders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Best Warrior Competition
    North Carolina National Guard
    NCNG
    382nd Public Affairs Detachment
    382nd PAD
    60th Troop Command

