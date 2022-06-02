Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operatons [Image 4 of 11]

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operatons

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.06.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Julia Brockman 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 6, 2022) An E-2D Hawkeye, assigned to the "Wallbangers" of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 117, launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Julia Brockman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.06.2022 07:13
    Photo ID: 7037203
    VIRIN: 220206-N-JC401-1037
    Resolution: 4729x3153
    Size: 1.75 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operatons [Image 11 of 11], by SA Julia Brockman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operatons
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operatons
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operatons
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operatons
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operatons
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operatons
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operatons
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operatons
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operatons
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operatons
    Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operatons

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)
    CVN 72
    USS ABRAHAM LINCOLN 2022 DEPLOYMENT
    NOBLE FUSION

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT