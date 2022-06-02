Abraham Lincoln conducts flight operatons

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 6, 2022) An EA-18G Growler, assigned to the "Wizards" of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 133, prepares to make an arrested landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Julia Brockman)

