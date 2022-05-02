Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Helicopter Raid During Exercise Noble Fusion

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Helicopter Raid During Exercise Noble Fusion

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.05.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 5, 2022) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) embark an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 on the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during joint Exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate MEU/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Helicopter Raid During Exercise Noble Fusion [Image 7 of 7], by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    VBSS
    31st MEU
    Flight Operations
    HSC 25
    USS America
    Exercise Noble Fusion

