USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Helicopter Raid During Exercise Noble Fusion

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 5, 2022) Marines assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) prepare to disembark the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 during joint Exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate MEU/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

