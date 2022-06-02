A U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon, assigned to Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 26, taxies out of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma during exercise Noble Fusion, Feb. 6, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/ Amphibious Ready group teams at sea along with a carrier strike group, joint forces and allies in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Pfc. Justin J. Marty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2022 Date Posted: 02.06.2022 03:44 Photo ID: 7037047 VIRIN: 220206-M-GV442-1314 Resolution: 5149x3433 Size: 6.44 MB Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Marines work with the U.S. Navy on refueling a P-8A Poseidon during Noble Fusion [Image 13 of 13], by LCpl Justin Marty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.